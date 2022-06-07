Cyclocomputer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cyclocomputer in global, including the following market information:
Global Cyclocomputer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cyclocomputer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cyclocomputer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cyclocomputer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wired Computer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cyclocomputer include Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, Sigma Sport, Polar, Bryton Inc, Giant Bicycles, Raleigh (Accell Group) and Trek Bicycle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cyclocomputer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cyclocomputer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cyclocomputer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wired Computer
Wireless Computer
Wireless & GPS Computer
Global Cyclocomputer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cyclocomputer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mountain Bike
Road Bike
Other
Global Cyclocomputer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cyclocomputer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cyclocomputer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cyclocomputer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cyclocomputer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cyclocomputer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Garmin
CatEye
Pioneer Electronics
Sigma Sport
Polar
Bryton Inc
Giant Bicycles
Raleigh (Accell Group)
Trek Bicycle
Wahoo Fitness
Topeak Inc
VDO Cyclecomputers
o-synce
BBB Cycling
Bion
KNOG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cyclocomputer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cyclocomputer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cyclocomputer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cyclocomputer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cyclocomputer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cyclocomputer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cyclocomputer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cyclocomputer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cyclocomputer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cyclocomputer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cyclocomputer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cyclocomputer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cyclocomputer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclocomputer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cyclocomputer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cyclocomputer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cyclocomputer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wired Computer
4.1.3 Wireless Computer
