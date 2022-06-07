Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber in global, including the following market information:

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7140028/global-structural-engineered-glued-laminated-timber-forecast-2022-2028-288

Global top five Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Modified Melamine-resin Glue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber include Boise Cascade Co., Calvert Company Inc., Pfeifer Holz GmbH, Canfor Corporation, Setra Group AB, Schilliger Holz AG, Structurlam, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG and Binderholz GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Modified Melamine-resin Glue

Phenol-resorcinol-resin Glue

Polyurethane Glue

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Agricultural Buildings

Sports Halls and Leisure Facilities

Other

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Boise Cascade Co.

Calvert Company Inc.

Pfeifer Holz GmbH

Canfor Corporation

Setra Group AB

Schilliger Holz AG

Structurlam

Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG

Binderholz GmbH

B & K Structures

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

HESS TIMBER

Swedish Wood

HASSLACHER Holding GmbH

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-structural-engineered-glued-laminated-timber-forecast-2022-2028-288-7140028

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timb

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-structural-engineered-glued-laminated-timber-forecast-2022-2028-288-7140028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global and Japan Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Japan Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Sales Market Report 2021

Global Structural Engineered Glued Laminated Timber Market Research Report 2021

