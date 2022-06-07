Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Segment by Type

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Other

Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Segment by Application

CNG Storage Tank

LPG Storage Tank

Hydrogen Storage Tank

Others

The report on the Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Luxfer Group

ILJIN Hysolus

Faber Industrie

Worthington Industries

Hexagon Purus

Umoe Advanced Composites

NPROXX

Kautex Maschinenbau

Steelhead Composites

Quantum Fuel Systems

Faurecia CLD Safety Technology (Shenyang)

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology

Sinoma Science & Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Luxfer Group

7.1.1 Luxfer Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Luxfer Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Luxfer Group Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Luxfer Group Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.1.5 Luxfer Group Recent Development

7.2 ILJIN Hysolus

7.2.1 ILJIN Hysolus Corporation Information

7.2.2 ILJIN Hysolus Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ILJIN Hysolus Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ILJIN Hysolus Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.2.5 ILJIN Hysolus Recent Development

7.3 Faber Industrie

7.3.1 Faber Industrie Corporation Information

7.3.2 Faber Industrie Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Faber Industrie Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Faber Industrie Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.3.5 Faber Industrie Recent Development

7.4 Worthington Industries

7.4.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 Worthington Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Worthington Industries Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Worthington Industries Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.4.5 Worthington Industries Recent Development

7.5 Hexagon Purus

7.5.1 Hexagon Purus Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hexagon Purus Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hexagon Purus Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hexagon Purus Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.5.5 Hexagon Purus Recent Development

7.6 Umoe Advanced Composites

7.6.1 Umoe Advanced Composites Corporation Information

7.6.2 Umoe Advanced Composites Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Umoe Advanced Composites Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Umoe Advanced Composites Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.6.5 Umoe Advanced Composites Recent Development

7.7 NPROXX

7.7.1 NPROXX Corporation Information

7.7.2 NPROXX Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NPROXX Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NPROXX Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.7.5 NPROXX Recent Development

7.8 Kautex Maschinenbau

7.8.1 Kautex Maschinenbau Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kautex Maschinenbau Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kautex Maschinenbau Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kautex Maschinenbau Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.8.5 Kautex Maschinenbau Recent Development

7.9 Steelhead Composites

7.9.1 Steelhead Composites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Steelhead Composites Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Steelhead Composites Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Steelhead Composites Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.9.5 Steelhead Composites Recent Development

7.10 Quantum Fuel Systems

7.10.1 Quantum Fuel Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Quantum Fuel Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Quantum Fuel Systems Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Quantum Fuel Systems Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.10.5 Quantum Fuel Systems Recent Development

7.11 Faurecia CLD Safety Technology (Shenyang)

7.11.1 Faurecia CLD Safety Technology (Shenyang) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Faurecia CLD Safety Technology (Shenyang) Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Faurecia CLD Safety Technology (Shenyang) Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Faurecia CLD Safety Technology (Shenyang) Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Products Offered

7.11.5 Faurecia CLD Safety Technology (Shenyang) Recent Development

7.12 Beijing Tianhai Industry

7.12.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

7.12.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Products Offered

7.12.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Development

7.13 Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology

7.13.1 Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Shandong Auyan New Energy Technology Recent Development

7.14 Sinoma Science & Technology

7.14.1 Sinoma Science & Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sinoma Science & Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sinoma Science & Technology Type IV Composite Pressure Vessel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sinoma Science & Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Sinoma Science & Technology Recent Development

