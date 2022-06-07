Boron Metal Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Metal Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Boron Metal Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Boron Metal Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Boron Metal Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boron Metal Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Amorphous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boron Metal Powder include H?gan?s, SB Boron, CRS Chemicals, Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd., Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation, YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd, Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI) and Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boron Metal Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boron Metal Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Amorphous
Crystalline
Global Boron Metal Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metallurgy
Medicine
Chemical
Aerospace
Military
Others
Global Boron Metal Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Boron Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Boron Metal Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Boron Metal Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Boron Metal Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Boron Metal Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
H?gan?s
SB Boron
CRS Chemicals
Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology
New Metals and Chemicals Ltd.
Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation
YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd
Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)
Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boron Metal Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boron Metal Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boron Metal Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boron Metal Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boron Metal Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boron Metal Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boron Metal Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boron Metal Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boron Metal Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boron Metal Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boron Metal Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boron Metal Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boron Metal Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boron Metal Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boron Metal Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boron Metal Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Boron Metal Powder Market Siz
