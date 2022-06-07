Boron Metal Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Boron Metal Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Boron Metal Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Boron Metal Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Boron Metal Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Boron Metal Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Amorphous Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Boron Metal Powder include H?gan?s, SB Boron, CRS Chemicals, Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd., Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation, YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd, Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI) and Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Boron Metal Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Boron Metal Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Amorphous

Crystalline

Global Boron Metal Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Metallurgy

Medicine

Chemical

Aerospace

Military

Others

Global Boron Metal Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Boron Metal Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Boron Metal Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Boron Metal Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Boron Metal Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Boron Metal Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

H?gan?s

SB Boron

CRS Chemicals

Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology

New Metals and Chemicals Ltd.

Yingkou Tanyun Chemical Research Institute Corporation

YingKou Liaobin Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd

Dandong Chemical Engineering Institute (DCEI)

Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder

