Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Term Electric Scooter Rental in Global, including the following market information:
Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 0.25 USD/min Cost Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Short Term Electric Scooter Rental include Uber Technologies Inc, Bird Rides?Inc., Cooltra Corporate, Skip, LMTS Holding S.C.A, TIER, Voi, Bolt Technology and Spin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Short Term Electric Scooter Rental companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 0.25 USD/min Cost
0.25-0.3 USD/min Cost
0.31-0.35 USD/min Cost
More than 0.35 USD/min Cost
Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Less than 6 Miles
6-10 Miles
11-15 Miles
16-20 Miles
21-30 Miles
More than 30 Miles
Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Short Term Electric Scooter Rental revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Short Term Electric Scooter Rental revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Uber Technologies Inc
Bird Rides?Inc.
Cooltra Corporate
Skip
LMTS Holding S.C.A
TIER
Voi
Bolt Technology
Spin
LA BICICLETA
City Rider
Lime
Scoot
Naturent
Scootaround
Hive
WIND Mobility
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Term Electric Scooter Rental Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Short Term Electric Scooter Renta
