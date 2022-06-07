Aluminum Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Aluminum Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Coated Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Tape include Tape-Rite Co., Inc., Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co., Ellsworth Adhesives, Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc., Carolina Tape & Supply Corp., Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd., MBK Tape Solutions, Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. and Converters, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Double Coated Tape
Single Coated Tape
Global Aluminum Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotive
Others
Global Aluminum Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Aluminum Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Aluminum Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tape-Rite Co., Inc.
Johnson Bros. Roll Forming Co.
Ellsworth Adhesives
Nadco Tapes and Labels, Inc.
Carolina Tape & Supply Corp.
Muir Tapes & Adhesives Ltd.
MBK Tape Solutions
Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.
Converters, Inc.
New Pig
CS Hyde Company
Aremco Products, Inc.
Riverside Paper Co., Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminum Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Double Coated Tape
4.1.3 Single Coated
