Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Ink on Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape include Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., Argent International, Inc., Eastern Adhesives, Inc., SAUNDERS, A Div. of R.S. Hughes Co. Inc., HBM Supply, Interstate Plastics, Tesa Tape and Integrated Packaging Systems, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silver Ink on Polyester
Copper on Polyester
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Display Device
Automotive
Aerospace
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.
Argent International, Inc.
Eastern Adhesives, Inc.
SAUNDERS, A Div. of R.S. Hughes Co. Inc.
HBM Supply
Interstate Plastics
Tesa Tape
Integrated Packaging Systems, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Anisotropic Conductive Film (ACF) Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anisotropic Conductive Film
