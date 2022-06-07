Hadoop Distributions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hadoop is an open source project and several vendors have stepped in to develop their own distributions on top of Hadoop framework to make it enterprise ready. The beauty of Hadoop distributions lies in the fact that they can be personalized with different feature sets to meet the requirements of different classes of users.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hadoop Distributions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hadoop Distributions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hadoop Distributions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Annual Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hadoop Distributions include Cloudera, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, MapR Technologies, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Transwarp and Eastern Jin Technology Ltd. (Seabox Data). etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hadoop Distributions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hadoop Distributions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hadoop Distributions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Annual Subscription
Freemium
Global Hadoop Distributions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hadoop Distributions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Hadoop Distributions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hadoop Distributions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hadoop Distributions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hadoop Distributions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cloudera
Microsoft
IBM
Oracle
MapR Technologies
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Transwarp
Eastern Jin Technology Ltd. (Seabox Data)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hadoop Distributions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hadoop Distributions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hadoop Distributions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hadoop Distributions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hadoop Distributions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hadoop Distributions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hadoop Distributions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hadoop Distributions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hadoop Distributions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Hadoop Distributions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hadoop Distributions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hadoop Distributions Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hadoop Distributions Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
