K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of K-12 Education Learning Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems market was valued at 1083 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3489.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of K-12 Education Learning Management Systems include Blackboard, Instructure, Moodle, Schoology, D2L, PowerSchool and Edsby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the K-12 Education Learning Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Blackboard
Instructure
Moodle
Schoology
D2L
PowerSchool
Edsby
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Players
