K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of K-12 Education Learning Management Systems in Global, including the following market information:

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems market was valued at 1083 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3489.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of K-12 Education Learning Management Systems include Blackboard, Instructure, Moodle, Schoology, D2L, PowerSchool and Edsby, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the K-12 Education Learning Management Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blackboard

Instructure

Moodle

Schoology

D2L

PowerSchool

Edsby

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 K-12 Education Learning Management Systems Players

