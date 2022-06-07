Employee Goal Setting Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Employee Goal Setting Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Employee Goal Setting Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Employee Goal Setting Software include Performance Appraisal, Gtmhub, Workteam OKR, Engagedly, BambooHR, ClearCompany HRM, Namely, RUN Powered by ADP and APS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Employee Goal Setting Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Employee Goal Setting Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Employee Goal Setting Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Performance Appraisal
Gtmhub
Workteam OKR
Engagedly
BambooHR
ClearCompany HRM
Namely
RUN Powered by ADP
APS
PurelyHR
Performance Pro
ADP Workforce Now
Ascentis
Vibe HCM
Heartland Payroll
Sage HRMS
UltiPro
Humi
PerformYard
Reviewsnap
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Employee Goal Setting Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Employee Goal Setting Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Employee Goal Setting Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Employee Goal Setting Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Employee Goal Setting Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Employee Goal Setting Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Employee Goal Setting Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Employee Goal Setting Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Employee Goal Setting Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Employee Goal Setting Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
