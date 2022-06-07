Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Valohai, Microsoft, VMware, Inc and PyTorch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Compute as a Service (CaaS)

Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

Desktop as a Service (DaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Others

Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

Valohai

Microsoft

VMware, Inc

PyTorch

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Machine Learning Infrastructure as a Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Machine Learning Infrastructur

