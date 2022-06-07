Content Strategy Platform Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A content strategy platform is a suite of software tools designed to help you achieve your content marketing goals. A typical content marketing platform might include: Tools to help you research and create content.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Content Strategy Platform in Global, including the following market information:
Global Content Strategy Platform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Content Strategy Platform market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Content Strategy Platform include Social Animal, Mintent, HubSpot, GetSocial, Outbrain, BuzzSumo, ScribbleLive, Hemingway Editor and Curata, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Content Strategy Platform companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Content Strategy Platform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Content Strategy Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cloud-Based
Web-Based
Global Content Strategy Platform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Content Strategy Platform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Content Strategy Platform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Content Strategy Platform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Content Strategy Platform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Content Strategy Platform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Social Animal
Mintent
HubSpot
GetSocial
Outbrain
BuzzSumo
ScribbleLive
Hemingway Editor
Curata
SnapApp
Portent?s Content Idea Generator
Percolate
Textbroker
Ceros
Groovejar
CoSchedule
Asana
CONCURED
