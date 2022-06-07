Service Procurement Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Services Procurement solution offers capabilities that help improve data transparency, mitigate risk, drive process efficiencies, and ensure quality within one system of record.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Service Procurement Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Service Procurement Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Service Procurement Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Service Procurement Solution include Upwork Enterprise, SAP Fieldglass, Beeline, TargetRecruit, PRO Unlimited, Kissflow Inc., TacticsX and Visichain Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Service Procurement Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Service Procurement Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Service Procurement Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Service Procurement Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Service Procurement Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Service Procurement Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Service Procurement Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Service Procurement Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Service Procurement Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Upwork Enterprise

SAP Fieldglass

Beeline

TargetRecruit

PRO Unlimited

Kissflow Inc.

TacticsX

Visichain Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Service Procurement Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Service Procurement Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Service Procurement Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Service Procurement Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Service Procurement Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Service Procurement Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Service Procurement Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Service Procurement Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Service Procurement Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Service Procurement Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Procurement Solution Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Service Procurement Solution Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Service Proc

