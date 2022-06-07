Environmental Expert Witness Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Environmental investigations or conditions sometimes result in litigation. Attorneys routinely rely on Environmental Experts to help translate technical or scientific information into practical terms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmental Expert Witness Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Environmental Expert Witness Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Consulting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Environmental Expert Witness Service include Focus Environmental, Inc., ORC Expert Services, Gallagher Bassett Technical Services, Jones Environmental, Inc., The Bodhi Group, Lindmark Engineering, EAG Laboratories, The Westmark Group LLC and GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Environmental Expert Witness Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Consulting
Research
Witness
Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Metallurgy
Papermaking
Others
Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Environmental Expert Witness Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Environmental Expert Witness Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Focus Environmental, Inc.
ORC Expert Services
Gallagher Bassett Technical Services
Jones Environmental, Inc.
The Bodhi Group
Lindmark Engineering
EAG Laboratories
The Westmark Group LLC
GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc.
Matrix New World Engineering, Inc.
Orion Environmental, Inc.
Lunsford Air Consulting, Inc.
Korlipara Engineering
Tactical Surveillance, Inc.
Water Resources Consulting Services, Inc.
JMJ Group, LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Environmental Expert Witness Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Environmental Expert Witness Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Environmental Expert Witness Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Environmental Expert Witness Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Environmental Expert Witness Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Environment
