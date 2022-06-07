Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Forensic Investigation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service include O'Donnell Consulting Engineers, Gallagher Bassett Technical Services, McGinnis Chen Associates, Inc., MarTech Systems, Inc., EAG Laboratories, SoilWorks Earth Sciences Group, Water Resources Consulting Services, Inc., Forcier Consulting Engineers, PC and New York Computer Forensic Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Forensic Investigation
Electronic Evidence Recovery
Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Real Estate
Commercial Real Estate
Others
Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
O'Donnell Consulting Engineers
Gallagher Bassett Technical Services
McGinnis Chen Associates, Inc.
MarTech Systems, Inc.
EAG Laboratories
SoilWorks Earth Sciences Group
Water Resources Consulting Services, Inc.
Forcier Consulting Engineers, PC
New York Computer Forensic Services
Donaldson, Garrett & Associates, Inc.
Tactical Surveillance, Inc.
Orion Environmental, Inc.
WCW Consulting, Inc.
Terracon Consultants, Inc.
Stonebridge Technical Enterprises, Ltd.
SMR Consulting Group
Connecticut Metallurgical, Inc.
D. Wilson Consulting Group, LLC
Christensen Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Environmental Forensics Expert Witness Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Environmen
