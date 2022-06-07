Duty Drawback Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Duty Drawback Services eliminate and retain the costs of duties, taxes and related fees on goods sold internationally. It?s a process that incentivizes exports under World Trade Organization regulations.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Duty Drawback Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Duty Drawback Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Duty Drawback Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Customs Brokerage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Duty Drawback Service include C. H. Powell Co., Soo Hoo Customs Broker, Livingston International Inc., Comstock & Theakston, Inc., International Tariff Management Inc., Joseph Smith Company and Rogers & Brown Custom Brokers, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Duty Drawback Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Duty Drawback Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Duty Drawback Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Customs Brokerage

Trade Consulting

Global Duty Drawback Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Duty Drawback Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Product

Petroleum and Derivative

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment

Industrial Chemical

Global Duty Drawback Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Duty Drawback Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Duty Drawback Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Duty Drawback Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

C. H. Powell Co.

Soo Hoo Customs Broker

Livingston International Inc.

Comstock & Theakston, Inc.

International Tariff Management Inc.

Joseph Smith Company

Rogers & Brown Custom Brokers, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Duty Drawback Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Duty Drawback Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Duty Drawback Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Duty Drawback Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Duty Drawback Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Duty Drawback Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Duty Drawback Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Duty Drawback Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Duty Drawback Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Duty Drawback Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Duty Drawback Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Duty Drawback Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Duty Drawback Service Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by

