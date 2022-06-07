Transportation and Logistics Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Transportation and Logistics Software includes a variety of products aimed at coordinating the physical movement of goods across a company's distribution network. These activities may include:managing freight and shipping costs, meeting service agreements, automated job scheduling and tracking, and optimizing transit time and routes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation and Logistics Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transportation and Logistics Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transportation and Logistics Software include TMW, 3G tms, AFS Transportation Management, Avaal, BluJay Solutions, Descartes, FarEye, Llamasoft and LogiNext Mile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transportation and Logistics Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Freight Forwarding Companies

Courier Service Providers

Network Service Providers

Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transportation and Logistics Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transportation and Logistics Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TMW

3G tms

AFS Transportation Management

Avaal

BluJay Solutions

Descartes

FarEye

Llamasoft

LogiNext Mile

Manhattan

Mettler Toledo

Omnitracs Roadnet

Phalanx

ProTransport

Ramco Logistics Software

RouteSmart Technologies

ShipFusion

UltraShipTMS

VIP Delivery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transportation and Logistics Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transportation and Logistics Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transportation and Logistics Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transportation and Logistics Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transportation and Logistics Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation and Logistics Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Transportation and Logistics Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation and Logistics Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

