French Snail Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

French Snail is a variety of edible snail, usually eaten with a sauce made of melted butter and garlic, or served in the shell with a sauce of melted butter and garlic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of French Snail in global, including the following market information:

Global French Snail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global French Snail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five French Snail companies in 2021 (%)

The global French Snail market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Canned Snails Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of French Snail include Snails-House, Gaelic Escargot, iVitl Snail Processing Factory, Romanzini, L' ESCARGOT COURBEYRE, POLISH SNAIL FARM, HELIFRUSA, LUMACA ITALIA and LA LUMACA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the French Snail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global French Snail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global French Snail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Canned Snails

Frozen Snails

Others

Global French Snail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global French Snail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Restaurant

Retail

Global French Snail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global French Snail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies French Snail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies French Snail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies French Snail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies French Snail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Snails-House

Gaelic Escargot

iVitl Snail Processing Factory

Romanzini

L' ESCARGOT COURBEYRE

POLISH SNAIL FARM

HELIFRUSA

LUMACA ITALIA

LA LUMACA

AGROFARMA

H?LIX SANTA ANA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 French Snail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global French Snail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global French Snail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global French Snail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global French Snail Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global French Snail Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top French Snail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global French Snail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global French Snail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global French Snail Sales by Companies

3.5 Global French Snail Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 French Snail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers French Snail Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 French Snail Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 French Snail Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 French Snail Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global French Snail Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Canned Snails

4.1.3 Frozen Snails

4.1.4 Others

