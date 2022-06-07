Community Platforms Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Community Platforms manage the process of creating and maintaining a space for productive discussion among community members. Members can share their thoughts, ideas, and concerns. This process is sometimes referred to as “community engagement.”
This report contains market size and forecasts of Community Platforms in Global, including the following market information:
Global Community Platforms Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Community Platforms market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Community Platforms include Answerbase, Axero Solutions, Centercode, Discourse, DNN Software, Enterprise Hive, Ginger, Higher and Igloo Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Community Platforms companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Community Platforms Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Community Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
SaaS
Global Community Platforms Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Community Platforms Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Community Platforms Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Community Platforms Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Community Platforms revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Community Platforms revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Answerbase
Axero Solutions
Centercode
Discourse
DNN Software
Enterprise Hive
Ginger
Higher
Igloo Software
Influitive
inSided
Intranet Connections
Khoros
Lithium(Jive-x)
Magentrix Corporation
Midwest Tape
Muut
Mzinga
OnSemble
Salesforce
Small World Labs
Telligent Systems
Tribe
Vanilla
West Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Community Platforms Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Community Platforms Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Community Platforms Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Community Platforms Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Community Platforms Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Community Platforms Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Community Platforms Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Community Platforms Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Community Platforms Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Community Platforms Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Community Platforms Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Community Platforms Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Community Platforms Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Community Platforms
