Chrysanthemum Tea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chrysanthemum Tea is a flower-based infusion beverage made from chrysanthemum flowers of the species Chrysanthemum morifolium or Chrysanthemum indicum, which are most popular in East Asia, especially China.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chrysanthemum Tea in global, including the following market information:
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7140150/global-chrysanthemum-tea-forecast-2022-2028-998
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)
Global top five Chrysanthemum Tea companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chrysanthemum Tea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chrysanthemum Indicum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chrysanthemum Tea include HelloYoung, Changsha Ayhhed Biotechnology, Huangshan Greenxtract, Anhui Yiyuan Herbal Pieces Technology, Fujian Province Guangfu Tea, Kangerfu Health Beverage Food and Hangzhou Anatta Tea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chrysanthemum Tea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chrysanthemum Indicum
Chrysanthemum Morifolium
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
Catering
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)
Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chrysanthemum Tea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chrysanthemum Tea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chrysanthemum Tea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)
Key companies Chrysanthemum Tea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HelloYoung
Changsha Ayhhed Biotechnology
Huangshan Greenxtract
Anhui Yiyuan Herbal Pieces Technology
Fujian Province Guangfu Tea
Kangerfu Health Beverage Food
Hangzhou Anatta Tea
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chrysanthemum Tea Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chrysanthemum Tea Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chrysanthemum Tea Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chrysanthemum Tea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chrysanthemum Tea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chrysanthemum Tea Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chrysanthemum Tea Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chrysanthemum Tea Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chrysanthemum Tea Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chrysanthemum Tea Market Size Markets, 2021 &
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Chrysanthemum Tea Beverage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Chrysanthemum Tea Beverage Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Chrysanthemum Tea Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and China Chrysanthemum Tea Beverage Market Insights, Forecast to 2027