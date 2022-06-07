Travel Medical Insurance Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Travel Medical Insurance market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Travel Medical Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Travel Medical Insurance market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359613/travel-medical-insurance

Segment by Type

Stand-alone Medical Insurance

As Part of Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Segment by Application

Domestic Travel

Overseas Travel

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Atlas International

GeoBlue

IMG Global

AXA

Cat 79

HTH Worldwide

RoamRight

John Hancock Financial

Nationwide

Tin Leg

AIG

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Travel Medical Insurance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Travel Medical Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Travel Medical Insurance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Travel Medical Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Travel Medical Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Travel Medical Insurance companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Travel Medical Insurance Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Travel Medical Insurance Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Travel Medical Insurance in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Travel Medical Insurance Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Travel Medical Insurance Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Travel Medical Insurance Industry Trends

1.4.2 Travel Medical Insurance Market Drivers

1.4.3 Travel Medical Insurance Market Challenges

1.4.4 Travel Medical Insurance Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Travel Medical Insurance by Type

2.1 Travel Medical Insurance Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Stand-alone Medical Insurance

2.1.2 As Part of Comprehensive Travel Insurance

2.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Travel Medical Insurance by Application

3.1 Travel Medical Insurance Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Domestic Travel

3.1.2 Overseas Travel

3.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Travel Medical Insurance Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Travel Medical Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Travel Medical Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Travel Medical Insurance in 2021

4.2.3 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Travel Medical Insurance Headquarters, Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Travel Medical Insurance Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Companies Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Travel Medical Insurance Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Travel Medical Insurance Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Travel Medical Insurance Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Travel Medical Insurance Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Travel Medical Insurance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Travel Medical Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Travel Medical Insurance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Travel Medical Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Travel Medical Insurance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Travel Medical Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Travel Medical Insurance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Travel Medical Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Travel Medical Insurance Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Travel Medical Insurance Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Atlas International

7.1.1 Atlas International Company Details

7.1.2 Atlas International Business Overview

7.1.3 Atlas International Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.1.4 Atlas International Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Atlas International Recent Development

7.2 GeoBlue

7.2.1 GeoBlue Company Details

7.2.2 GeoBlue Business Overview

7.2.3 GeoBlue Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.2.4 GeoBlue Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 GeoBlue Recent Development

7.3 IMG Global

7.3.1 IMG Global Company Details

7.3.2 IMG Global Business Overview

7.3.3 IMG Global Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.3.4 IMG Global Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 IMG Global Recent Development

7.4 AXA

7.4.1 AXA Company Details

7.4.2 AXA Business Overview

7.4.3 AXA Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.4.4 AXA Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 AXA Recent Development

7.5 Cat 79

7.5.1 Cat 79 Company Details

7.5.2 Cat 79 Business Overview

7.5.3 Cat 79 Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.5.4 Cat 79 Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Cat 79 Recent Development

7.6 HTH Worldwide

7.6.1 HTH Worldwide Company Details

7.6.2 HTH Worldwide Business Overview

7.6.3 HTH Worldwide Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.6.4 HTH Worldwide Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 HTH Worldwide Recent Development

7.7 RoamRight

7.7.1 RoamRight Company Details

7.7.2 RoamRight Business Overview

7.7.3 RoamRight Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.7.4 RoamRight Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 RoamRight Recent Development

7.8 John Hancock Financial

7.8.1 John Hancock Financial Company Details

7.8.2 John Hancock Financial Business Overview

7.8.3 John Hancock Financial Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.8.4 John Hancock Financial Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 John Hancock Financial Recent Development

7.9 Nationwide

7.9.1 Nationwide Company Details

7.9.2 Nationwide Business Overview

7.9.3 Nationwide Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.9.4 Nationwide Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Nationwide Recent Development

7.10 Tin Leg

7.10.1 Tin Leg Company Details

7.10.2 Tin Leg Business Overview

7.10.3 Tin Leg Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.10.4 Tin Leg Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Tin Leg Recent Development

7.11 AIG

7.11.1 AIG Company Details

7.11.2 AIG Business Overview

7.11.3 AIG Travel Medical Insurance Introduction

7.11.4 AIG Revenue in Travel Medical Insurance Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 AIG Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/359613/travel-medical-insurance

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States