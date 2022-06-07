Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) in global, including the following market information:

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrogenation Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) include BASF, Wanhua, LG Chemical, Eastman, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, BJNC, Perstorp and Zibo Ruibao Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrogenation Process

Disproportionation Process(Methanol Method)

Disproportionation Process(Water Soluble Method)

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Plasticizers

Lubricants & Surfactants

Inks & Resins

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Neopentyl Glycol(CAS 126-30-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Wanhua

LG Chemical

Eastman

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BJNC

Perstorp

Zibo Ruibao Chemical

