Loyalty Programs Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Loyalty Programs Software integrates with point-of-sale systems and allows businesses to create custom loyalty programs that reward customers for different types of actions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Loyalty Programs Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Loyalty Programs Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Loyalty Programs Software include Flok, Belly, Marketing Marvel, Yollty, Spring Marketplace, Pobuca, QR Loyalty Cards, Spendgo and AirLoop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Loyalty Programs Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Loyalty Programs Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
One-time License
Global Loyalty Programs Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Loyalty Programs Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Loyalty Programs Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Loyalty Programs Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Flok
Belly
Marketing Marvel
Yollty
Spring Marketplace
Pobuca
QR Loyalty Cards
Spendgo
AirLoop
Fanbank
Hashtag Loyalty
Capillary Technologies
Suelon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Loyalty Programs Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Loyalty Programs Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Loyalty Programs Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Loyalty Programs Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Loyalty Programs Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Loyalty Programs Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Loyalty Programs Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loyalty Programs Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loyalty Programs Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loyalty Programs Software Companies
4 Market Si
