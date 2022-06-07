Loyalty Programs Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Loyalty Programs Software integrates with point-of-sale systems and allows businesses to create custom loyalty programs that reward customers for different types of actions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Loyalty Programs Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Loyalty Programs Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Loyalty Programs Software include Flok, Belly, Marketing Marvel, Yollty, Spring Marketplace, Pobuca, QR Loyalty Cards, Spendgo and AirLoop, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Loyalty Programs Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Loyalty Programs Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

One-time License

Global Loyalty Programs Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Loyalty Programs Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Loyalty Programs Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Loyalty Programs Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flok

Belly

Marketing Marvel

Yollty

Spring Marketplace

Pobuca

QR Loyalty Cards

Spendgo

AirLoop

Fanbank

Hashtag Loyalty

Capillary Technologies

Suelon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Loyalty Programs Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Loyalty Programs Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Loyalty Programs Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Loyalty Programs Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Loyalty Programs Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Loyalty Programs Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Loyalty Programs Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Loyalty Programs Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loyalty Programs Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Loyalty Programs Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Loyalty Programs Software Companies

4 Market Si

