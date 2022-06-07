2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) in global, including the following market information:
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharma Grade 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) include BASF, Pingyuan Xinda Chemical, CABB Chemicals, Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent, Changzhou Chang-Yu Chemical, Jiangyin Wanfeng Chemical Materials, Suzhou Tianma and Nantong Prime Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharma Grade 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride
Industrial Grade 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical & Pesticide Intermediates
Organic Peroxide Initiators
Other
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Pingyuan Xinda Chemical
CABB Chemicals
Lanzhou Auxiliary Agent
Changzhou Chang-Yu Chemical
Jiangyin Wanfeng Chemical Materials
Suzhou Tianma
Nantong Prime Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CAS 760-67-8) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride(CA
