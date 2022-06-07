4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) in global, including the following market information:
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) companies in 2021 (%)
The global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride Above 98.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) include BASF, Changzhou City Xiongfeng Chemical, Hangzhou Volant Technology, Zhejiang Shaxing Pharmaceutical, LUMA Chemicals, Hangzhou FandaChem, Shuyang Golden Chemical and Lianyungang Qunsheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride Above 98.0%
4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride Above 99.0%
Other
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Agrochemicals
Other
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Changzhou City Xiongfeng Chemical
Hangzhou Volant Technology
Zhejiang Shaxing Pharmaceutical
LUMA Chemicals
Hangzhou FandaChem
Shuyang Golden Chemical
Lianyungang Qunsheng Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Chlorobu
