4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) in global, including the following market information:

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) companies in 2021 (%)

The global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride Above 98.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) include BASF, Changzhou City Xiongfeng Chemical, Hangzhou Volant Technology, Zhejiang Shaxing Pharmaceutical, LUMA Chemicals, Hangzhou FandaChem, Shuyang Golden Chemical and Lianyungang Qunsheng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride Above 98.0%

4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride Above 99.0%

Other

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Other

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Changzhou City Xiongfeng Chemical

Hangzhou Volant Technology

Zhejiang Shaxing Pharmaceutical

LUMA Chemicals

Hangzhou FandaChem

Shuyang Golden Chemical

Lianyungang Qunsheng Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Chlorobutyryl Chloride(4-CBCl) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Chlorobu

