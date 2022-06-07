Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Erythorbate Pellet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) include Foodchem, Triveni Chemicals, Sidley Chemical, H & A Canada, Eastern Foodchem, Zhengzhou Natural Chemical and Ability Chemicals(ACC), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Erythorbate Pellet
Sodium Erythorbate Powder
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Beverages
Other
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Foodchem
Triveni Chemicals
Sidley Chemical
H & A Canada
Eastern Foodchem
Zhengzhou Natural Chemical
Ability Chemicals(ACC)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sodium Erythorbate(CAS 6381-77-7) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
