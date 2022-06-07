L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Arginine-L-Glutamate in global, including the following market information:
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five L-Arginine-L-Glutamate companies in 2021 (%)
The global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of L-Arginine-L-Glutamate include Ajinomoto Group, Evonik, Wuhan Amino Acid Bio-Chemical, Baishixing, A & Z Food Additives, Wuhan Shunyi Biotechnology and Ningbo HONOR Chemtech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the L-Arginine-L-Glutamate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade L-Arginine-L-Glutamate
Pharma Grade L-Arginine-L-Glutamate
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ajinomoto Group
Evonik
Wuhan Amino Acid Bio-Chemical
Baishixing
A & Z Food Additives
Wuhan Shunyi Biotechnology
Ningbo HONOR Chemtech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
