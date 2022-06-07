L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of L-Arginine-L-Glutamate in global, including the following market information:

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five L-Arginine-L-Glutamate companies in 2021 (%)

The global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of L-Arginine-L-Glutamate include Ajinomoto Group, Evonik, Wuhan Amino Acid Bio-Chemical, Baishixing, A & Z Food Additives, Wuhan Shunyi Biotechnology and Ningbo HONOR Chemtech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the L-Arginine-L-Glutamate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade L-Arginine-L-Glutamate

Pharma Grade L-Arginine-L-Glutamate

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies L-Arginine-L-Glutamate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto Group

Evonik

Wuhan Amino Acid Bio-Chemical

Baishixing

A & Z Food Additives

Wuhan Shunyi Biotechnology

Ningbo HONOR Chemtech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 L-Arginine-L-Glutamate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

