New Energy Logistics Car Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

New Energy Logistics Car Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States New Energy Logistics Car market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

New Energy Logistics Car market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global New Energy Logistics Car market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the New Energy Logistics Car market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

New Energy Logistics Car Market Segment by Type

Van Car

Light Bus

Light Truck

Others

New Energy Logistics Car Market Segment by Application

Industrial Zone

E-commerce

Express Industry

Others

The report on the New Energy Logistics Car market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Geely Auto

SAIC Motor

JAC

FAW Group

Skon-Rcev

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Chery

Apollo Energy Automobile Industry

Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus

Huachen Xinyuan Chongqing Auto Co., Ltd

Hebei Changan Automobile

Guangxi Automobile Group

Baic Motor

King Long

Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile

Smith Electric Vehicles

StreetScooter

BYD

Peugeot

Renault

Zhongtong Bus

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global New Energy Logistics Car consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of New Energy Logistics Car market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global New Energy Logistics Car manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the New Energy Logistics Car with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of New Energy Logistics Car submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global New Energy Logistics Car Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global New Energy Logistics Car Market Size by Region

5.1 Global New Energy Logistics Car Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global New Energy Logistics Car Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global New Energy Logistics Car Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global New Energy Logistics Car Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global New Energy Logistics Car Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global New Energy Logistics Car Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global New Energy Logistics Car Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America New Energy Logistics Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America New Energy Logistics Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific New Energy Logistics Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific New Energy Logistics Car Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe New Energy Logistics Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe New Energy Logistics Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America New Energy Logistics Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America New Energy Logistics Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa New Energy Logistics Car Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa New Energy Logistics Car Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Geely Auto

7.1.1 Geely Auto Corporation Information

7.1.2 Geely Auto Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Geely Auto New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Geely Auto New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.1.5 Geely Auto Recent Development

7.2 SAIC Motor

7.2.1 SAIC Motor Corporation Information

7.2.2 SAIC Motor Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SAIC Motor New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SAIC Motor New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.2.5 SAIC Motor Recent Development

7.3 JAC

7.3.1 JAC Corporation Information

7.3.2 JAC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 JAC New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 JAC New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.3.5 JAC Recent Development

7.4 FAW Group

7.4.1 FAW Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 FAW Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FAW Group New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FAW Group New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.4.5 FAW Group Recent Development

7.5 Skon-Rcev

7.5.1 Skon-Rcev Corporation Information

7.5.2 Skon-Rcev Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Skon-Rcev New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Skon-Rcev New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.5.5 Skon-Rcev Recent Development

7.6 Dongfeng Motor Corporation

7.6.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dongfeng Motor Corporation New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dongfeng Motor Corporation New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.6.5 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Chery

7.7.1 Chery Corporation Information

7.7.2 Chery Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Chery New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Chery New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.7.5 Chery Recent Development

7.8 Apollo Energy Automobile Industry

7.8.1 Apollo Energy Automobile Industry Corporation Information

7.8.2 Apollo Energy Automobile Industry Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Apollo Energy Automobile Industry New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Apollo Energy Automobile Industry New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.8.5 Apollo Energy Automobile Industry Recent Development

7.9 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus

7.9.1 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.9.5 Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Recent Development

7.10 Huachen Xinyuan Chongqing Auto Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Huachen Xinyuan Chongqing Auto Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Huachen Xinyuan Chongqing Auto Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Huachen Xinyuan Chongqing Auto Co., Ltd New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Huachen Xinyuan Chongqing Auto Co., Ltd New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.10.5 Huachen Xinyuan Chongqing Auto Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Hebei Changan Automobile

7.11.1 Hebei Changan Automobile Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hebei Changan Automobile Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hebei Changan Automobile New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hebei Changan Automobile New Energy Logistics Car Products Offered

7.11.5 Hebei Changan Automobile Recent Development

7.12 Guangxi Automobile Group

7.12.1 Guangxi Automobile Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 Guangxi Automobile Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Guangxi Automobile Group New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Guangxi Automobile Group Products Offered

7.12.5 Guangxi Automobile Group Recent Development

7.13 Baic Motor

7.13.1 Baic Motor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Baic Motor Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Baic Motor New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Baic Motor Products Offered

7.13.5 Baic Motor Recent Development

7.14 King Long

7.14.1 King Long Corporation Information

7.14.2 King Long Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 King Long New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 King Long Products Offered

7.14.5 King Long Recent Development

7.15 Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile

7.15.1 Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile Products Offered

7.15.5 Shanghai Wanxiang Automobile Recent Development

7.16 Smith Electric Vehicles

7.16.1 Smith Electric Vehicles Corporation Information

7.16.2 Smith Electric Vehicles Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Smith Electric Vehicles New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Smith Electric Vehicles Products Offered

7.16.5 Smith Electric Vehicles Recent Development

7.17 StreetScooter

7.17.1 StreetScooter Corporation Information

7.17.2 StreetScooter Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 StreetScooter New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 StreetScooter Products Offered

7.17.5 StreetScooter Recent Development

7.18 BYD

7.18.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.18.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 BYD New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 BYD Products Offered

7.18.5 BYD Recent Development

7.19 Peugeot

7.19.1 Peugeot Corporation Information

7.19.2 Peugeot Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Peugeot New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Peugeot Products Offered

7.19.5 Peugeot Recent Development

7.20 Renault

7.20.1 Renault Corporation Information

7.20.2 Renault Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Renault New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Renault Products Offered

7.20.5 Renault Recent Development

7.21 Zhongtong Bus

7.21.1 Zhongtong Bus Corporation Information

7.21.2 Zhongtong Bus Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Zhongtong Bus New Energy Logistics Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Zhongtong Bus Products Offered

7.21.5 Zhongtong Bus Recent Development

