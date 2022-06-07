Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software include Galvanize, Metrix Software Solutions, Acuity Risk Management, C&F, Granite Partners, RSA Security, LogicManager, CyberSaint Security and CGC / AIGC Sole Distributor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Galvanize

Metrix Software Solutions

Acuity Risk Management

C&F

Granite Partners

RSA Security

LogicManager

CyberSaint Security

CGC / AIGC Sole Distributor

IBLISS

Strategix Application Solutions

Ostendio

Parapet

Vose Software

Phinity Risk Solutions

Risk Warden

United Safety

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Integrated Risk Management (IRM) Software Players in Global

