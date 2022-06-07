Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vacuum Melting Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) include BASF, DowDuPont, DIC Corporation, Stepan Company, Hunstman, OLEON, Hokoku Corporation, Carpenter and Lyondellbasell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vacuum Melting Method

Carrier Gas Melting Method

Azeotropic Vapor Method

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating & Paint

Plastic & Foam

Adhesive

Resin & Rubber

Other

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DowDuPont

DIC Corporation

Stepan Company

Hunstman

OLEON

Hokoku Corporation

Carpenter

Lyondellbasell

Shell

Sinopec

CNPC

Evonik

Perstorp

INVISTA

AGC Chemicals

Tosoh

Huafeng Group

Shandong Huacheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Polyols(CAS 53637-25-5) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

