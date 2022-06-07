Acrylate Polymer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylate Polymer in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylate Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acrylate Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Acrylate Polymer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylate Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Methyl Acrylate Polymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylate Polymer include DowDuPont, H.B. Fuller(USA), Hyperion Catalysis International(USA), Agfa-Gevaert N.V(Belgium), Parker Hannifin Corporation(USA), Celanese Corporation(USA), Enthone Electronics Solutions(USA), Premix OY(Finland) and KEMET Corporation(USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylate Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylate Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylate Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Methyl Acrylate Polymer
Ethyl Acrylate Polymer
Butyl Acrylate Polymer
Other
Global Acrylate Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylate Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Anti-Fouling Paint
Marine Vessels
Marine Transportation Industry
Other
Global Acrylate Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylate Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylate Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylate Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acrylate Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Acrylate Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DowDuPont
H.B. Fuller(USA)
Hyperion Catalysis International(USA)
Agfa-Gevaert N.V(Belgium)
Parker Hannifin Corporation(USA)
Celanese Corporation(USA)
Enthone Electronics Solutions(USA)
Premix OY(Finland)
KEMET Corporation(USA)
Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc(USA)
PolyOne Corporation(USA)
Rieke Metals Inc(USA)
RTP Company(USA)
Solvay(Belgium)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylate Polymer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylate Polymer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylate Polymer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylate Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylate Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylate Polymer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylate Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylate Polymer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylate Polymer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylate Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylate Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylate Polymer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylate Polymer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylate Polymer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylate Polymer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylate Polymer Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
