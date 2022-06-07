Land Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Land Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Land Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Land Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Land Management Software include iLandMan, LandPro, TotaLand Technologies, Trimble, Tyler Technologies, Bluetick, Enkon, FUELware and Peloton Computer Enterprises, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Land Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Land Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Land Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Web-Based

On-Premise

Global Land Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Land Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For Oil and Gas

Lease Management

Urban Planning

Global Land Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Land Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Land Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Land Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

iLandMan

LandPro

TotaLand Technologies

Trimble

Tyler Technologies

Bluetick

Enkon

FUELware

Peloton Computer Enterprises

MaintStar

Quorum Business Solutions

P2 Energy Solutions

Bitco Software

Computronix

Pacific GeoTech Systems

