Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Below 200 µm

200-300 µm

Above 300 µm

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Non-residential Building

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Asahi Glass

Daikin Chemical

Chemours Company

NOWOFOL

Saint-Gobain

Guarniflon

Textiles Coated International (TCI)

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Below 200 µm

2.1.2 200-300 µm

2.1.3 Above 300 µm

2.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Building

3.1.2 Non-residential Building

3.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Asahi Glass

7.1.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

7.1.2 Asahi Glass Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Asahi Glass Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Asahi Glass Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Products Offered

7.1.5 Asahi Glass Recent Development

7.2 Daikin Chemical

7.2.1 Daikin Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Daikin Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Daikin Chemical Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Daikin Chemical Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Products Offered

7.2.5 Daikin Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Chemours Company

7.3.1 Chemours Company Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chemours Company Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chemours Company Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chemours Company Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Products Offered

7.3.5 Chemours Company Recent Development

7.4 NOWOFOL

7.4.1 NOWOFOL Corporation Information

7.4.2 NOWOFOL Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NOWOFOL Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NOWOFOL Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Products Offered

7.4.5 NOWOFOL Recent Development

7.5 Saint-Gobain

7.5.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.5.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Saint-Gobain Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Saint-Gobain Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Products Offered

7.5.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.6 Guarniflon

7.6.1 Guarniflon Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guarniflon Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Guarniflon Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Guarniflon Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Products Offered

7.6.5 Guarniflon Recent Development

7.7 Textiles Coated International (TCI)

7.7.1 Textiles Coated International (TCI) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Textiles Coated International (TCI) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Textiles Coated International (TCI) Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Textiles Coated International (TCI) Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Products Offered

7.7.5 Textiles Coated International (TCI) Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Distributors

8.3 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Distributors

8.5 Building ETFE (ethylene-tetrafluoroethylene copolymer) Membrane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

