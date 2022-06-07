Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) in global, including the following market information:
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) include BASF, Solvay, Clariant, PCC Group, Huntsman, Stepan, Kao Chemicals, Lubrizol and Godrej Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Powder
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Liquid
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Needle
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Detergents & Home Care
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Construction Chemicals
Oil Fields
Others
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Solvay
Clariant
PCC Group
Huntsman
Stepan
Kao Chemicals
Lubrizol
Godrej Industries
Innospec
AK ChemTech
Taiwan NJC Corporation
Dadia Chemical Industries (DCI)
Prakash Group
Starsea Enterprise Group
Henan Surface Chemical Industry
SinoLight Chemicals
Dongming Jujin Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sodium Lauryl Sulfate(SLS)(Cas 151-21-3) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 S
