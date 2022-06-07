Drip marketing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Drip marketing is a communication strategy that sends, or “drips,” a pre-written set of messages to customers or prospects over time. These messages often take the form of email marketing, although other media can also be used. Drip marketing is distinct from other database marketing in two ways: (1) the timing of the messages follow a pre-determined course; (2) the messages are dripped in a series applicable to a specific behavior or status of the recipient. It is also typically automated.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drip marketing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Drip marketing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drip marketing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Informational Emails Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drip marketing include Pabbly Email Marketing, Sendinblue, Customer.io, Predictive Response, MailChimp, Mad Mimi, Octeth, Inc, Vision6 and ZOHO. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drip marketing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drip marketing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drip marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Informational Emails
Transactional Emails
Global Drip marketing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Drip marketing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Drip marketing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Drip marketing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drip marketing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drip marketing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Pabbly Email Marketing
Sendinblue
Customer.io
Predictive Response
MailChimp
Mad Mimi
Octeth, Inc
Vision6
ZOHO
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drip marketing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drip marketing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drip marketing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drip marketing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drip marketing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drip marketing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drip marketing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drip marketing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Drip marketing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Drip marketing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drip marketing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drip marketing Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drip marketing Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Drip marketing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Informational
