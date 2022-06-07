Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) in global, including the following market information:
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) include Ruihong Bio-technique, ELION Group, Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical, Minophagen Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry, Alps Pharmaceutical, Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong, Tiansheng Pharmaceutical and Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Food Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
Feed Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
Pharmaceuticals Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
Other
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Animal and Pet Products
Other
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ruihong Bio-technique
ELION Group
Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical
Minophagen Pharmaceutical
Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry
Alps Pharmaceutical
Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong
Tiansheng Pharmaceutical
Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical
FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry
MAFCO Worldwide
Fanzhi Group
Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical
Greenline Biotech
Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical
Cokey
Lion Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ammoniated Gly
