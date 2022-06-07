Massage Therapy Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Massage Therapy Software is designed for massage therapists to accept and schedule appointments online along with some other applications.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Massage Therapy Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Massage Therapy Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Massage Therapy Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Massage Therapy Software include Acuity Scheduling, MINDBODY, Shedul.com, SimplyBook.me, MassageBook, Square, BookSteam, E-laborative Technologies and Bodywork Buddy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Massage Therapy Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Massage Therapy Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Massage Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Monthly Subscription
Annual Subscription
Global Massage Therapy Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Massage Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
For Healthcare Enterprises
For Individual Massage Therapists
Global Massage Therapy Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Massage Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Massage Therapy Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Massage Therapy Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Acuity Scheduling
MINDBODY
Shedul.com
SimplyBook.me
MassageBook
Square
BookSteam
E-laborative Technologies
Bodywork Buddy
Yocale
Amidship
StudioCloud
Unified Practice
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Massage Therapy Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Massage Therapy Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Massage Therapy Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Massage Therapy Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Massage Therapy Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Massage Therapy Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Massage Therapy Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Massage Therapy Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Massage Therapy Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Massage Therapy Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Massage Therapy Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Massage Therapy Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Massage Therapy Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Produ
