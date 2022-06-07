Massage Therapy Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Massage Therapy Software is designed for massage therapists to accept and schedule appointments online along with some other applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Massage Therapy Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Massage Therapy Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Massage Therapy Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monthly Subscription Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Massage Therapy Software include Acuity Scheduling, MINDBODY, Shedul.com, SimplyBook.me, MassageBook, Square, BookSteam, E-laborative Technologies and Bodywork Buddy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Massage Therapy Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Massage Therapy Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Massage Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monthly Subscription

Annual Subscription

Global Massage Therapy Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Massage Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

For Healthcare Enterprises

For Individual Massage Therapists

Global Massage Therapy Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Massage Therapy Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Massage Therapy Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Massage Therapy Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acuity Scheduling

MINDBODY

Shedul.com

SimplyBook.me

MassageBook

Square

BookSteam

E-laborative Technologies

Bodywork Buddy

Yocale

Amidship

StudioCloud

Unified Practice

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Massage Therapy Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Massage Therapy Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Massage Therapy Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Massage Therapy Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Massage Therapy Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Massage Therapy Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Massage Therapy Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Massage Therapy Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Massage Therapy Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Massage Therapy Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Massage Therapy Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Massage Therapy Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Massage Therapy Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Produ

