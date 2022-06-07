?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) in global, including the following market information:

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) companies in 2021 (%)

The global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder ?-Amylase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) include Novozymes, DowDuPont, DSM, Amano Enzyme, Leveking, AB Enzymes, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Chemzyme Biotechnology and BASF. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder ?-Amylase

Liquid ?-Amylase

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Field

Beer Production

Others

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novozymes

DowDuPont

DSM

Amano Enzyme

Leveking

AB Enzymes

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Chemzyme Biotechnology

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Amylase(Cas 9000-90-2) Companies

