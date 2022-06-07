Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) market was valued at 2752.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3015.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solid Potassium Hydroxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) include OxyChem, UNID, Tessenderlo chemie, Olin Chlor Alkali, Evonik, ERCO Worldwide, Asahi Glass(AGC), Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS(PPC) and VYNOVA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solid Potassium Hydroxide

Liquid Potassium Hydroxide

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Raw Material Potassium

Pharmaceutical Industry

Light Industry

Dye Industry

Others

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

OxyChem

UNID

Tessenderlo chemie

Olin Chlor Alkali

Evonik

ERCO Worldwide

Asahi Glass(AGC)

Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS(PPC)

VYNOVA

Pan-Americana S.A.

Ercros

Albemarle

ICL

Altair Chimica

Inner Mongolia Rida Taifeng Chemical

QingHai Salt Lake Industry Group

Chengdu Huarong Chemical

Tssunfar

Xinxiang Shenma Zhenghua Chemical

Chengdu Chemical

Tianjin Longyuan Chemical

Jiangxi Zhangfeng Chemical

Taizhou Mingguang Chemical

