Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) in global, including the following market information:
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) market was valued at 2752.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3015.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Potassium Hydroxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) include OxyChem, UNID, Tessenderlo chemie, Olin Chlor Alkali, Evonik, ERCO Worldwide, Asahi Glass(AGC), Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS(PPC) and VYNOVA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Potassium Hydroxide
Liquid Potassium Hydroxide
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Raw Material Potassium
Pharmaceutical Industry
Light Industry
Dye Industry
Others
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
OxyChem
UNID
Tessenderlo chemie
Olin Chlor Alkali
Evonik
ERCO Worldwide
Asahi Glass(AGC)
Potasse and Produits Chimiques SAS(PPC)
VYNOVA
Pan-Americana S.A.
Ercros
Albemarle
ICL
Altair Chimica
Inner Mongolia Rida Taifeng Chemical
QingHai Salt Lake Industry Group
Chengdu Huarong Chemical
Tssunfar
Xinxiang Shenma Zhenghua Chemical
Chengdu Chemical
Tianjin Longyuan Chemical
Jiangxi Zhangfeng Chemical
Taizhou Mingguang Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Hydroxide(Cas 1310-58-3) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
