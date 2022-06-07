Data Centre Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Centre Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Data Centre Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Data Centre Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Data Centre Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Centre Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Database Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Centre Equipment include Etegro.com, VastData, UEC, Legrand Minkels, Intellivex, Anixter, Malco Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd and Oracle. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Centre Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Centre Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Centre Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Database Machine
Router
Exchanger
Firewall
Others
Global Data Centre Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Centre Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
IoT
Big Data
Cloud Platform
Global Data Centre Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Data Centre Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Centre Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Centre Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Data Centre Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Data Centre Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Etegro.com
VastData
UEC
Legrand Minkels
Intellivex
Anixter
Malco Technologies
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd
Oracle
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Centre Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Centre Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Centre Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Centre Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Centre Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Data Centre Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Centre Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Centre Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Centre Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Data Centre Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Data Centre Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Centre Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Data Centre Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Centre Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Centre Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Centre Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
