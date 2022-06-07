Data Centre Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Centre Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Data Centre Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Data Centre Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Data Centre Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Centre Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Database Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Centre Equipment include Etegro.com, VastData, UEC, Legrand Minkels, Intellivex, Anixter, Malco Technologies, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd and Oracle. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Centre Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Centre Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Data Centre Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Database Machine

Router

Exchanger

Firewall

Others

Global Data Centre Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Data Centre Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IoT

Big Data

Cloud Platform

Global Data Centre Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Data Centre Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Centre Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Centre Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Data Centre Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Data Centre Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Etegro.com

VastData

UEC

Legrand Minkels

Intellivex

Anixter

Malco Technologies

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Oracle

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Centre Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data Centre Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data Centre Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data Centre Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data Centre Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Data Centre Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Centre Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data Centre Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data Centre Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Data Centre Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Data Centre Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Centre Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Data Centre Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Centre Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Data Centre Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Data Centre Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

