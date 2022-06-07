Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Visible Fingerprint Lock market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Visible Fingerprint Lock market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Visible Fingerprint Lock market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Optical Fingerprint Lock accounting for % of the Visible Fingerprint Lock global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Visible Fingerprint Lock market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Optical Fingerprint Lock

Semiconductor Fingerprint Lock

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DESSMANN

LOCKIN

Yale

Kwikset

ASSA ABLOY

Dormakaba GROUP

Stanley Black & Decker

Westinghouse

Goji Electronics

SAMSUNG

GATEMAN

Kaadas

VOC

MIJIA

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Visible Fingerprint Lockcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Visible Fingerprint Lock Product Introduction

1.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Visible Fingerprint Lock in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Visible Fingerprint Lock Industry Trends

1.5.2 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Drivers

1.5.3 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Challenges

1.5.4 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Optical Fingerprint Lock

2.1.2 Semiconductor Fingerprint Lock

2.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Visible Fingerprint Lock in 2021

4.2.3 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Visible Fingerprint Lock Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Visible Fingerprint Lock Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Visible Fingerprint Lock Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Visible Fingerprint Lock Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DESSMANN

7.1.1 DESSMANN Corporation Information

7.1.2 DESSMANN Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DESSMANN Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DESSMANN Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.1.5 DESSMANN Recent Development

7.2 LOCKIN

7.2.1 LOCKIN Corporation Information

7.2.2 LOCKIN Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 LOCKIN Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 LOCKIN Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.2.5 LOCKIN Recent Development

7.3 Yale

7.3.1 Yale Corporation Information

7.3.2 Yale Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Yale Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Yale Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.3.5 Yale Recent Development

7.4 Kwikset

7.4.1 Kwikset Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kwikset Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kwikset Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kwikset Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.4.5 Kwikset Recent Development

7.5 ASSA ABLOY

7.5.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information

7.5.2 ASSA ABLOY Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ASSA ABLOY Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ASSA ABLOY Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.5.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

7.6 Dormakaba GROUP

7.6.1 Dormakaba GROUP Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dormakaba GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Dormakaba GROUP Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Dormakaba GROUP Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.6.5 Dormakaba GROUP Recent Development

7.7 Stanley Black & Decker

7.7.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

7.7.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Stanley Black & Decker Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Stanley Black & Decker Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.7.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

7.8 Westinghouse

7.8.1 Westinghouse Corporation Information

7.8.2 Westinghouse Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Westinghouse Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Westinghouse Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.8.5 Westinghouse Recent Development

7.9 Goji Electronics

7.9.1 Goji Electronics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Goji Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Goji Electronics Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Goji Electronics Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.9.5 Goji Electronics Recent Development

7.10 SAMSUNG

7.10.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

7.10.2 SAMSUNG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SAMSUNG Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SAMSUNG Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.10.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

7.11 GATEMAN

7.11.1 GATEMAN Corporation Information

7.11.2 GATEMAN Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 GATEMAN Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 GATEMAN Visible Fingerprint Lock Products Offered

7.11.5 GATEMAN Recent Development

7.12 Kaadas

7.12.1 Kaadas Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kaadas Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kaadas Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kaadas Products Offered

7.12.5 Kaadas Recent Development

7.13 VOC

7.13.1 VOC Corporation Information

7.13.2 VOC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 VOC Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 VOC Products Offered

7.13.5 VOC Recent Development

7.14 MIJIA

7.14.1 MIJIA Corporation Information

7.14.2 MIJIA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 MIJIA Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 MIJIA Products Offered

7.14.5 MIJIA Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Visible Fingerprint Lock Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Visible Fingerprint Lock Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Visible Fingerprint Lock Distributors

8.3 Visible Fingerprint Lock Production Mode & Process

8.4 Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Visible Fingerprint Lock Sales Channels

8.4.2 Visible Fingerprint Lock Distributors

8.5 Visible Fingerprint Lock Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

