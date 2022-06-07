Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Active Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions include Veeam, Dell EMC, Rubrik, Veritas Technologies (Symantec), Quest Software, VMware, Carbonite, SEP and Micro Focus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Active

Passive

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cloud Backup

Standard Backup

Others

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Veeam

Dell EMC

Rubrik

Veritas Technologies (Symantec)

Quest Software

VMware

Carbonite

SEP

Micro Focus

Druva

IBM

Barracuda

Actifio

Arcserve

Microsoft

