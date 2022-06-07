Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Phishing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution include Imperva, Datto, Digital Guardian, Tripwire, Agari Data Inc, Cloudflare, Inc., KnowBe4, Inc., MediaOps, Inc and SmartFile and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Phishing
Baiting
Others
Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Imperva
Datto
Digital Guardian
Tripwire
Agari Data Inc
Cloudflare, Inc.
KnowBe4, Inc.
MediaOps, Inc
SmartFile
Tyler Cybersecurity
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Social Engineering Attack Defense Solution Players
