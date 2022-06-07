Oil and Gas PPE Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Oil and Gas PPE market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil and Gas PPE market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oil and Gas PPE market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Oil and Gas PPE Market Segment by Type

Eye Protection

Hearing Protection

Hand and Foot Protection

Head Protection

Respiratory Protection

Protective Clothing

Other

Oil and Gas PPE Market Segment by Application

On-shore Application

Off-shore Application

The report on the Oil and Gas PPE market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DuPont

3M

Uvex Group

International Enviroguard

Honeywell

Kimberly-Clark

Ansell

Lakeland Industries

MSA Safety

Sioen Industries

MCR Safety

CarbonX

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas PPE consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oil and Gas PPE market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas PPE manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil and Gas PPE with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oil and Gas PPE submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Oil and Gas PPE Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Oil and Gas PPE Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oil and Gas PPE Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oil and Gas PPE Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oil and Gas PPE Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oil and Gas PPE Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Oil and Gas PPE Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Oil and Gas PPE Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Oil and Gas PPE Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oil and Gas PPE Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oil and Gas PPE Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas PPE Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas PPE Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas PPE Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas PPE Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oil and Gas PPE Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oil and Gas PPE Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas PPE Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas PPE Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DuPont Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DuPont Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 Uvex Group

7.3.1 Uvex Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Uvex Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Uvex Group Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Uvex Group Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.3.5 Uvex Group Recent Development

7.4 International Enviroguard

7.4.1 International Enviroguard Corporation Information

7.4.2 International Enviroguard Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 International Enviroguard Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 International Enviroguard Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.4.5 International Enviroguard Recent Development

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Honeywell Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Honeywell Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.6 Kimberly-Clark

7.6.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kimberly-Clark Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Kimberly-Clark Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Kimberly-Clark Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.6.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

7.7 Ansell

7.7.1 Ansell Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ansell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ansell Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ansell Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.7.5 Ansell Recent Development

7.8 Lakeland Industries

7.8.1 Lakeland Industries Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lakeland Industries Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lakeland Industries Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lakeland Industries Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.8.5 Lakeland Industries Recent Development

7.9 MSA Safety

7.9.1 MSA Safety Corporation Information

7.9.2 MSA Safety Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MSA Safety Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MSA Safety Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.9.5 MSA Safety Recent Development

7.10 Sioen Industries

7.10.1 Sioen Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sioen Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sioen Industries Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sioen Industries Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.10.5 Sioen Industries Recent Development

7.11 MCR Safety

7.11.1 MCR Safety Corporation Information

7.11.2 MCR Safety Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MCR Safety Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MCR Safety Oil and Gas PPE Products Offered

7.11.5 MCR Safety Recent Development

7.12 CarbonX

7.12.1 CarbonX Corporation Information

7.12.2 CarbonX Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 CarbonX Oil and Gas PPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 CarbonX Products Offered

7.12.5 CarbonX Recent Development

