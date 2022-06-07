SaaS Protection Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Protect the way your people work by safeguarding cloud-hosted email and applications with a SaaS data security solution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of SaaS Protection in Global, including the following market information:
Global SaaS Protection Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global SaaS Protection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Backup & Recovery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SaaS Protection include Datto, Ancero, Sophos Ltd, Proofpoint, blocz IO Limited, Interlink Cloud, Triumph Technologies Ltd, 4TC SERVICES LIMITED and blueSPARK Data and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SaaS Protection companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SaaS Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Backup & Recovery
Attack
Others
Global SaaS Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global SaaS Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global SaaS Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global SaaS Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies SaaS Protection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies SaaS Protection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Datto
Ancero
Sophos Ltd
Proofpoint
blocz IO Limited
Interlink Cloud
Triumph Technologies Ltd
4TC SERVICES LIMITED
blueSPARK Data
IICI (Innovative IT Concepts)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SaaS Protection Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SaaS Protection Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SaaS Protection Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SaaS Protection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SaaS Protection Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SaaS Protection Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SaaS Protection Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SaaS Protection Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SaaS Protection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies SaaS Protection Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SaaS Protection Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SaaS Protection Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SaaS Protection Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global SaaS Protection Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2
