GDDR Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
GDDR is the abbreviation of Graphics Double Data Rate, which is a type of video memory. GDDR is a high-performance DDR memory specification specially designed for the design of high-end graphics cards. The memory is different, different from ordinary DDR memory and cannot be shared.
This report contains market size and forecasts of GDDR in Global, including the following market information:
Global GDDR Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global GDDR market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
BGA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GDDR include Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron Technology, Nanya Technology Corporation, Winbond Electronics Corporation, Powerchip Technology Corporation, Intel Corporation, Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc and Fujitsu. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GDDR companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GDDR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GDDR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
BGA
CSP
Others
Global GDDR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GDDR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
PCs and Tablets
Smartphones
Workstations
Servers
Global GDDR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global GDDR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GDDR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GDDR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung
SK Hynix
Micron Technology
Nanya Technology Corporation
Winbond Electronics Corporation
Powerchip Technology Corporation
Intel Corporation
Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology Inc
Fujitsu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GDDR Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GDDR Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GDDR Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GDDR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GDDR Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GDDR Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GDDR Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GDDR Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 GDDR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies GDDR Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDDR Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 GDDR Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDDR Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global GDDR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 BGA
4.1.3 CSP
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global GDDR Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global GDDR Revenue, 2017-2022
