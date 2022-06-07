GDPR Consulting Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR) is a regulation in EU law on data protection and privacy for all individual citizens of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). It also addresses the transfer of personal data outside the EU and EEA areas. The GDPR aims primarily to give control to individuals over their personal data and to simplify the regulatory environment for international business by unifying the regulation within the EU. Superseding the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC, the regulation contains provisions and requirements related to the processing of personal data of individuals (formally called data subjects in the GDPR) inside the EEA, and applies to any enterprise established in the EEA or?regardless of its location and the data subjects' citizenship?that is processing the personal information of data subjects inside the EEA.
This report contains market size and forecasts of GDPR Consulting Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global GDPR Consulting Service market was valued at 1732.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4677.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Online Q & A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of GDPR Consulting Service include Kerubiel, Semago, TNP Consultants, A2secure, datenschutzexperte.de, GDPR Masters, Northdoor, Par Tec and PRIORITY and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the GDPR Consulting Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global GDPR Consulting Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Online Q & A
Consulting Service
Global GDPR Consulting Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Global GDPR Consulting Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies GDPR Consulting Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies GDPR Consulting Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kerubiel
Semago
TNP Consultants
A2secure
datenschutzexperte.de
GDPR Masters
Northdoor
Par Tec
PRIORITY
Solutia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 GDPR Consulting Service Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global GDPR Consulting Service Overall Market Size
2.1 Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top GDPR Consulting Service Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global GDPR Consulting Service Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global GDPR Consulting Service Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 GDPR Consulting Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies GDPR Consulting Service Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDPR Consulting Service Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 GDPR Consulting Service Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 GDPR Consulting Service Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 O
