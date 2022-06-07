GDPR Consulting Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The General Data Protection Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (GDPR) is a regulation in EU law on data protection and privacy for all individual citizens of the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). It also addresses the transfer of personal data outside the EU and EEA areas. The GDPR aims primarily to give control to individuals over their personal data and to simplify the regulatory environment for international business by unifying the regulation within the EU. Superseding the Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC, the regulation contains provisions and requirements related to the processing of personal data of individuals (formally called data subjects in the GDPR) inside the EEA, and applies to any enterprise established in the EEA or?regardless of its location and the data subjects' citizenship?that is processing the personal information of data subjects inside the EEA.

This report contains market size and forecasts of GDPR Consulting Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global GDPR Consulting Service market was valued at 1732.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4677.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Q & A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of GDPR Consulting Service include Kerubiel, Semago, TNP Consultants, A2secure, datenschutzexperte.de, GDPR Masters, Northdoor, Par Tec and PRIORITY and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the GDPR Consulting Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global GDPR Consulting Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Q & A

Consulting Service

Global GDPR Consulting Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Global GDPR Consulting Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global GDPR Consulting Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies GDPR Consulting Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies GDPR Consulting Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kerubiel

Semago

TNP Consultants

A2secure

datenschutzexperte.de

GDPR Masters

Northdoor

Par Tec

PRIORITY

Solutia

