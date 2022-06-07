Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Hosting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services include IBM, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ensono, Accenture, Zensar Technologies, NTT Group, Infosys and Fujitsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Public Cloud Hosting

Private Cloud Hosting

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)

Large Enterprise

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Wipro

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Ensono

Accenture

Zensar Technologies

NTT Group

Infosys

Fujitsu

Atos

T-Systems

Capgemini

Orange Business Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Service

