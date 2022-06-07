Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Public Cloud Hosting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services include IBM, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ensono, Accenture, Zensar Technologies, NTT Group, Infosys and Fujitsu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Public Cloud Hosting
Private Cloud Hosting
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Wipro
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Ensono
Accenture
Zensar Technologies
NTT Group
Infosys
Fujitsu
Atos
T-Systems
Capgemini
Orange Business Services
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Service
