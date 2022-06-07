Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Customized Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services include PagerDuty, xMatters, Microsoft, IBM, Nuix, Veritas Technologies (Symantec), AccessData, OpenText and Micro Focus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Customized Service
Standardized Service
Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
SME (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprise
Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PagerDuty
xMatters
Microsoft
IBM
Nuix
Veritas Technologies (Symantec)
AccessData
OpenText
Micro Focus
Disco
Exterro
FTI Technology
Catalyst
Everlaw
Recommind
Symantec
Epiq Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 a
