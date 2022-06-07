EMI Gaskets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
EMI gaskets are a type of physical EMF (electromagnetic field) protection, much like EMI enclosures, or ?faraday cages,? which protect sensitive electronic equipment from electromagnetic interference by surrounding EMI sensitive or EMI emitting electronic equipment and absorbing the harmful EMI and RFI.
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMI Gaskets in global, including the following market information:
Global EMI Gaskets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EMI Gaskets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EMI Gaskets companies in 2021 (%)
The global EMI Gaskets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wire Mesh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EMI Gaskets include Boyd Corporation, Fabri-Tech, EMI Seals & Gaskets, Spira Manufacturing Corporation, Kemtron, Laird, Interstate Specialty Products, Vanguard Products Corporation and PGC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EMI Gaskets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EMI Gaskets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMI Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wire Mesh
Rubber
Fabric-over-foam
Others
Global EMI Gaskets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMI Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Medical Devices
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Aerospace
Military
Others
Global EMI Gaskets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMI Gaskets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EMI Gaskets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EMI Gaskets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EMI Gaskets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies EMI Gaskets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Boyd Corporation
Fabri-Tech
EMI Seals & Gaskets
Spira Manufacturing Corporation
Kemtron
Laird
Interstate Specialty Products
Vanguard Products Corporation
PGC
Chomerics
Nolato Group
MAJR Products Corp
Shielding Solutions Ltd
Parker Chomerics
Temas Engineering
Tech-Etch
Holland Shielding Systems
JEMIC Shielding Technology
Gore
Marian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EMI Gaskets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EMI Gaskets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EMI Gaskets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EMI Gaskets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EMI Gaskets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EMI Gaskets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EMI Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EMI Gaskets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EMI Gaskets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EMI Gaskets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EMI Gaskets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EMI Gaskets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EMI Gaskets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI Gaskets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EMI Gaskets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EMI Gaskets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EMI Gaskets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wire Mesh
4.1.3 Rubber
4.1.4 Fabric-over-foam
4.1.5 Ot
